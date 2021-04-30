Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $160,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

JIG stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $82.31.

