Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $256.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

