Masco Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. Masco has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $65.29.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

