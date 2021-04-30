Martinrea International (MRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Martinrea International to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently -58.65%.

MRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

