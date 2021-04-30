Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

NYSE:MMC opened at $135.98 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.