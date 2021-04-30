MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.94. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $434.33 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

