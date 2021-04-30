Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 555,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,797,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

