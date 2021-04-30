Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.55. Approximately 396,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,734,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

