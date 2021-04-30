Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.96.

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.84. 5,100,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,519. The company has a market cap of C$52.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.71. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

