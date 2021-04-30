ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $124.42.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

