Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $7.15. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 12,876 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

