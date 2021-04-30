Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.14. 2,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

