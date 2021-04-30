Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in April

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MKTAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 14,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,956. Makita has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

