Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 376,739,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504,107. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Majic Wheels Company Profile
