Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 376,739,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504,107. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.