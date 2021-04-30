Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 7.79%.
Shares of MLRYY stock remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. Mail.ru Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.
Mail.ru Group Company Profile
