Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Shares of MLRYY stock remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. Mail.ru Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

