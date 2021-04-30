Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $41.30

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.30, but opened at $39.58. Magnite shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 2,734 shares changing hands.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Get Magnite alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 465,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.