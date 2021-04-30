Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 6,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

