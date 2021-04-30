Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFD. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 358,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

