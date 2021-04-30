Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE MFD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
