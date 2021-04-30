MA Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

