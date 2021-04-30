M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research firms have commented on MHO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

