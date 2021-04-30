LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $9.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the highest is $10.15 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $37.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.68 billion to $39.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. 41,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,143. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

