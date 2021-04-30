Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 213,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

