Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 180,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

