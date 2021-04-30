Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

