Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

LBC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

