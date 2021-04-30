Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

