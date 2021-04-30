Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 183,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,932,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

