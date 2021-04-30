LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

NYSE LXU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 454,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.91.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.