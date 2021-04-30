Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average is $171.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

