Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

