Loop Capital Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.