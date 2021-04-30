Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $130.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

CROX opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 982.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

