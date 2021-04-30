Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

