Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

