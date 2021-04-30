Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 196,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

