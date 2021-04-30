Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 196,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
