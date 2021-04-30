Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 48 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.44 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 184,477,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,664,797. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have acquired 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

