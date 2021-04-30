Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.42.

NYSE:LAD traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.00. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.88 and a 200 day moving average of $328.21. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

