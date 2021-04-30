Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €246.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €246.52 ($290.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR:LIN opened at €237.05 ($278.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €215.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.92. Linde has a 1-year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1-year high of €242.90 ($285.76).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

