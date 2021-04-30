Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

