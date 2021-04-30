Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LMST stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

