Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $165.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

