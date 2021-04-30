LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 474,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

