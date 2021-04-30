LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 1,775 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.42. 5,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,050. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

