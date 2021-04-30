LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $234.06. Approximately 1,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.30.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LendingTree by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LendingTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

