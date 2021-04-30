LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.