LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $62.80. 515,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

