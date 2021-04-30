LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $3,960,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

