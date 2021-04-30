LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 17,019 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 300,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

