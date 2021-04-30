LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.19. 49,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

