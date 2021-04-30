Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

