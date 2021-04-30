Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

